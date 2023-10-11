Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Recovery continues in Mexico Beach 5 years after Hurricane Michael

'We’re going to get there,' Chris Hubbard, Mexico Beach City administrator, says
It’s been five years this week since Hurricane Michael smashed ashore in Florida’s panhandle. The small resort community of Mexico Beach bore the brunt of the storm when it arrived, on Oct. 10, 2018.
Posted at 5:21 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 17:22:41-04

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. — It’s been five years this week since Hurricane Michael smashed ashore in Florida’s panhandle. The small resort community of Mexico Beach bore the brunt of the storm when it arrived, on Oct. 10, 2018.

Recovery is ongoing — though the town’s spirit remains unbroken.

Michael was a Category 5 hurricane as it made landfall. According to a post-storm report by federal officials, Mexico Beach saw winds higher than 160 mph, a storm surge of 14 feet, and nearly a foot of rain.

The impacts were devastating. Michael was directly connected to the deaths of at least three in the area. Nearly every building in Mexico Beach received damage with more than 800 were destroyed.

Michael Scoggins lost his eatery, Killer Seafood, to the storm.

“Everything to do with the restaurant — was far as almost a mile away,” the restaurateur said. “My sea captain mascot there — he was found over on 15th street, wedged up under a boat.”

Scoggins has since given up on rebuilding a brick-and-mortar replacement, instead finding success with a semi-permanent food truck, which he plans to keep parked in the community he loves.

"We're intrinsically tied to the development and the success of this town,” he said. “Everything I've done to interview or talk to anyone about Mexico Beach, post-hurricane, has been with the desire to get people back to Mexico Beach.”

And people are coming back. Census data show the small community lost about 300 permanent residents following the storm, but has since reclaimed about 100 as a housing boom continues. Cranes line parts of the shoreline as more and more build residential properties.

Gerri Schultz's new house was among them. The future homeowner said she was stunned by the town’s pace of recovery.

"I'm just really shocked it happened within a few years," she said. "I thought maybe 10 years. That’s what they were talking— but look at it, it’s amazing.”

There are still issues. Mexico Beach lacks a permanent fire and police station. It still needs to replace its pier— a staple for local anglers. The town also lacks much of a commercial district.

"Right now— we need commercial," Chris Hubbard, Mexico Beach City administrator, said. “All of our commercial was pretty much destroyed when we left Hurricane Michael’s path.”

Hubbard noted that most of the city's restaurants are food trucks with only one eatery offering indoor seating.

"So — we're still coming through it," Hubbard said. "We’re going to get there and we’re a lot closer now than we were five years ago."

Adding to his optimism, was a return of tourists. Many have returned to packed beaches even as the vacation season gets late into the year.

"It seems in the last two years, things have really boomed," Lynn Thompson, who has been coming to Mexico Beach for years, said.

Lynn Thompson and her husband Garbo Thompson spent their honeymoon in Mexico Beach 13 years ago. Despite Michael's changes to the community, they expected to spend at least another 13 years returning.

"Everyone down here is just so nice," Garbo said. "It’s hard not to come here."

Mexico Beach can't return to what it was before the hurricane but, five years later, those who live and visit the community believe it's on track to become something greater.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small wave chances this week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2023 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2023 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2023 STORM NAMES

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

Ophelia

Phillipe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.