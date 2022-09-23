Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Palm Beach County woman returns from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

'Everybody was out of power,' says Salesia Smith-Gordon
A Palm Beach County woman said she was in Puerto Rico longer than she expected after going to the island to prepare her vacation home for the peak of hurricane season.
Posted at 5:22 PM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 17:24:49-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.  — A Palm Beach County woman said she was in Puerto Rico longer than she expected after going to the island to prepare her vacation home for the peak of hurricane season.

Hurricane Fiona disrupted those plans.

"This is where I live in the town of Camuy. Where Fiona hit is here," said Salesia Smith-Gordon, as she pointed to a map.

Smith-Gordon is an attorney in West Palm Beach. She loves her vacation home in Puerto Rico and considers it her home away from home.

"I was down at the beach feeling the water, and it changed. You could feel something changed and all of a sudden power flickered," she said. "We were getting such force of rain and water intrusion, though we had all hurricane glass and windows."

Smith-Gordon vividly recalled the moments during the storm.

"Power went out. We had power until the afternoon, but then it went out," she said.

Salesia Smith Gordon 09232022.png
Salesia Smith-Gordon points to where her vacation home is located on the island in the town of Camuy.

She tried to get in touch with her friends to see if they weathered the storm.

"We live at different points on this island, so we could communicate and see who had power, who didn't, who was in a flood, who was in trouble, who was in need," she said. “Everybody was out of power."

Once the storm passed, Smith-Gordon said friends and residents in the community started helping each other.

"We have a gas stove, the neighbors have electric. But they have other things that I didn't have," she said. "So, the best thing to do was to cook it at my house, share it, then they could take it to their refrigerators to keep it cold."

Though the Florida native has weathered many storms, she said it's always good to be prepared.

"You do learn patience, you learn preparedness,” said Smith-Gordon. And what I am going to do is, write a list of those things that I will make sure I have here and in West Palm Beach as well."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Fiona swell comes more south, then a north swell

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.