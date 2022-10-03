Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Palm Beach County businesses chip in to help after Hurricane Ian devastates southwest Florida

In the wake of Ian’s destruction on the west coast, our local communities are coming together to help.
Posted at 4:47 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 17:12:13-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.  — In the wake of Ian’s destruction on the west coast, our local communities are coming together to help.

Avocado Grill is collecting necessities like lamps, diapers and first aid kits, while the chefs fix up a jambalaya that’ll feed more than 500 people.

The chef and owner of Avocado Grill, Julien Gremaud, will go with the volunteers Monday morning. He said helping them is especially important to him because their situation hits close to home.

“I think that could’ve happened to us on the east coast and being on the restaurant community, restaurant industry, I feel like we have the power to create a large amount of meals and we wanted to help out,” Germaud said.

Donations can be dropped off at either of their locations in Palm Beach County. They’ll be collecting items until they leave Monday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: North Swell this week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.