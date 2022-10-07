Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

'Operation Blue Roof' to provide tarps for damaged roofs in southwest Florida

Damaged homes are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Damaged homes are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla.
Damaged homes are seen in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Fla.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 10:27:19-04

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has activated Operation Blue Roof in southwest Florida to provide temporary tarp-like coverings to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made.

The service is free to homeowners in Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Collier, and DeSoto counties.

The initial sign-up period is set for 21 days, ending October 23.

Homes eligible for Operation Blue Roof include primary residences or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50% structural damages, excluding vacation rental properties.

All storm debris must be removed for the roof to qualify and roofs that are flat, metal, clay, slate, or asbestos tile do not qualify.

For more information call 1-888-ROOF-BLU or visit BLUROOF.US.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: North Swell fading, small weekend windchop

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.