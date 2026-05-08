Officials say Florida ready for hurricane season; critics warn that homeowners still face insurance crisis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is heading into the 2026 hurricane season with state leaders projecting confidence, pointing to new emergency infrastructure, proactive outreach and what they describe as a stabilizing property insurance market.

But Democrats and consumer advocates warn many homeowners still feel exposed — not just to storms, but to rising premiums, non-renewals and claim disputes that could make recovery even harder after a major hurricane.

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Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through November. While early forecasts suggest the season could be milder than recent years, state officials say Floridians cannot afford to wait until a storm is already on the map.

"We need to prepare," Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said.

This week, Ingoglia and his team launched a door-to-door hurricane preparedness outreach effort. The goal, he said, is to get storm-safety, insurance-claims and fraud-prevention information directly into the hands of residents before disaster strikes.

"We're starting off with the coastal areas moving in, because those are going to be the most impacted, giving them the information on what to do, safety tips and everything that they possibly need,” Ingoglia said. “And at the end of the day, we hope it's going to save lives and save property."

The outreach is one piece of Florida's broader storm-season preparation.

In February, the state opened its new Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. The 47-acre facility is designed to keep the state running during major disasters, with reinforced infrastructure capable of withstanding 200-mile-per-hour winds and more than double the capacity of the previous operations center.

"When any emergency threatens our communities, this facility will ensure we remain fully operational, coordinated and ready to lead," Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said during the ribbon cutting.

State leaders are also expressing confidence in Florida's property insurance market, which has been under intense scrutiny after years of rising rates, carrier instability and homeowner frustration.

Florida Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky said last month that, while much of the country is seeing significant property insurance increases, Florida has begun moving in the opposite direction.

"What we are seeing right now across the country are pretty significant increases in insurance, in the property insurance space. In Florida, that's been the opposite," Yaworsky said.

Yaworsky has said Florida's market has improved from an "F" — near collapse — to a "B," citing new companies entering the state, reduced litigation and broader signs of stabilization.

Still, critics argue that many homeowners have yet to feel meaningful relief.

"The Florida homeowners insurance market is one of the most expensive in the nation," said Michael DeLong with the Consumer Federation of America.

Democrats are also keeping pressure on Republicans over affordability, especially ahead of the 2026 midterms. Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said insurance remains part of a broader cost-of-living crisis in the state.

"The No. 1 issue on Floridians' minds is the unaffordability crisis of our state," Fried said.

Democrats and consumer advocates say premiums, non-renewals and claim denials continue to strain Florida families, even as state leaders point to market improvements. They are calling for more accountability from insurers and elected officials before the next major storm tests the system.

That political fight may intensify closer to November. But for now, state officials say the more immediate focus is preparation — with hurricane season just weeks away.