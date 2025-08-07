Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NOAA lowers 2025 hurricane season expectations, still expected to be an above average season

This image, captured by the VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) on NOAA-21, shows Hurricane Beryl at 12:50 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time on June 30, when the eye of the storm was about 300 miles southeast of Barbados.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — NOAA forecasters have issued their early August hurricane season update. While they have lowered the numbers some, it is still expected to be an above average season.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The number of named storms is adjusted down by 1, to 13-18 (including the four we already had), hurricanes are tweaked down by one to 5-9, and major hurricanes also lowered by one to 2-5. The probability of an above normal season has also dropped to 50% —down from 60% in May.

NOAA 2025 Hurricane Outlook Update.png

These numbers are still above the average of 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.

Renowned Colorado State University forecasters have also adjusted their forecast down in July, citing high levels of shear in the Caribbean .

"Typically, high levels of Caribbean shear in June– July are associated with less active hurricane seasons," university forecasters said.

2025 HURRICANE SEASON AS OF AUG 2025.png

However, we still have above normal water temps, an active west African monsoon (tropical waves) and no El Niño that tip the scales to a more active season.

It is still wise to prepare for hurricane season regardless of the numbers, because it only takes one to hit and make it an impactful year for us.

Hurricane season normally ramps up in August, peaks Sept. 10, and stays active through mid-October, before winding down with our first cold fronts in November.

2025 Atlantic storm names.png

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.