Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

National Hurricane Conference held in Orlando as season nears

1,500 attendees from around the country attending event
Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Jose, Sept. 7, 2017
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NOAA via AP
This Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 satellite image made available by NOAA shows the eye of Hurricane Irma, left, just north of the island of Hispaniola, with Hurricane Jose, right, in the Atlantic Ocean. Six major hurricanes _ with winds of at least 111 mph (178 kph) _ spun around the Atlantic in 2017, including Harvey, Irma and Maria which hit parts of the United States and the Caribbean. <br/><br/>
Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Jose, Sept. 7, 2017
Posted at 3:32 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 15:42:18-04

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane season may still be more than a month away, but experts say now is the time to get your family prepared.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle is attending the National Hurricane Conference in Orlando, which is being held April 11-14 at the Rosen Centre Hotel.

RELATED: Hurricane Guide

The conference website said more than 1,500 attendees from around the country are in attendance, covering all major aspects of hurricane preparedness, response and recovery.

With supply chain problems and inflation, residents are advised to prepare sooner rather than later.

During the pandemic, thousands of people moved to South Florida.

For some people, it may be their first hurricane season.

WPTV spoke to the Palm Beach County Emergency Management Director Mary Blakeney about what residents need to know as storm season approaches.

She breaks preparation down into the following four steps:

  • Make a plan
  • Build a hurricane kit
  • Be informed
  • Get involved with your neighbors

At the expo center, attendees will find everything they need to do to prepare for and recover from a storm.

Forts Services based in Coconut Creek can build temporary structures that can be used for multiple purposes.

Their products were used to help victims of Hurricane Ida, which hit New Orleans last year.

Forts Services' products also assisted victims and rescue workers after the Surfside condo collapse last year.

A team of three people can set up one of their structures in about 15 minutes.

Forecasters at Colorado State University announced last week they are predicting 19 storms this hurricane season, two fewer than last year.

Of those storms, nine are expected to become hurricanes, and four of them will likely be major.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018

2021 STORM NAMES

Ana

Bill

Claudette

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Ida

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.