Martin County residents prepare for flooding, high winds from Hurricane Ian

WPTV
Posted at 7:51 PM, Sep 28, 2022
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla.  — Martin County homeowners are preparing for flooding and high winds from Hurricane Ian, especially in some vulnerable low-lying areas.

Across the county, emergency management officials continue to make sure they are ready to respond.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV that high water already threatens businesses along U.S. Highway 1.

“If there’s flooding, we start to lose lanes on US 1,” Snyder said. “And what our goal will be, is to not get anybody trapped in high water.”

Martin County officials are also keeping an eye on other main traffic arteries that are prone to flooding, like Kanner Highway.

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.