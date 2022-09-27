Martin County residents prepare for flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian

Watch Now
Martin County’s homeowners are preparing for flooding and high winds especially in some of the vulnerable low-lying areas.
Posted at 5:10 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 17:10:08-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County’s homeowners are preparing for flooding and high winds especially in some of the vulnerable low-lying areas.

The Fisherman’s Cove neighborhood in Stuart has only had minor street flooding during the last few storms.

However, one homeowner said she got flood waters as high as the mailboxes during Hurricane Andrew in 1992. On Tuesday, she’s taking steps to make sure Ian doesn’t make her living room floor wet.

At Halpatiokee Regional Park in Stuart, some inmates and public works employees manned a sandbagging station, where Rosemary King had 10 bags filled.

“From past experiences, because of the unpredictability,” she said.

As a homeowner, with a storm approaching, she didn’t want to take any chances.

“Very calm about it and I just wanted to take precautions,” she said.

Across Martin County, the emergency management team took steps to get ready. Keeping an eye on main arteries, like Kanner Highway, which are now wet but prone to flooding.

High water already threatens businesses along U.S. 1.

“If there’s flooding, we start to lose lanes on U.S. 1,” said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder. “And what our goal will be, is to not get anybody trapped in high water.”

At Halpatiokee Regional Park, members of the county public works department loaded up King’s sandbags and sent her home.

She’ll have the sandbags placed in front of the main entryway, and more on the sliding glass door to the backyard.

“You never know, it could change overnight,” she said.

One other reason she sandbagged is the storm could force relatives on Florida’s west coast to evacuate.

“I actually invited the whole crew if they need to come over and stay at my little place,” she said.

By Tuesday evening, the rain started to pick up and King plans to have the sandbags blocking the back door before she calls it a night.

King and many other residents in Martin County seem ready for the potential flooding Hurricane Ian could bring.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
