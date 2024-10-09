Martin County now under hurricane watch as communities brace for flooding

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Milton is bringing rain and possible flooding with strong winds making landfall tomorrow.

Martin County just told WPTV Reporter Todd Wilson that they have finalized their plans and will adjust them accordingly, but in essence, they are prepared for whatever Hurricane Milton brings their way.

Martin County officials say they were in meetings all day, making sure every aspect of the county is covered when the effects of Milton hit. So far, officials have not issued any evacuation orders.

WATCH: Martin County holds conference Tuesday evening in preparation for Hurricane Milton's landfall

Martin County Hurricane Milton conference Oct. 8, 2024

Roughly 8-12 inches of rain and sustained tropical winds are expected. Since the ground is already saturated, flooding is expected to be a major issue.

A total of four shelters will be open, including a special needs shelter. Transportation will be provided for those who need it.

Since there is no demand for evacuation, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says he believes his deputies will be busy. Martin County Fire Rescue says they will continue to run their 911 service during the storm, but they're asking people to hunker down and staff off the roads.

The Martin County School District will remain closed for the rest of the week.

