Martin County Fire Rescue responds to multiple calls during Hurricane Nicole

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County Fire Rescue leaders said firefighters never stopped responding to calls during Hurricane Nicole.

Fire Chief Chad Cianciulli said the public heeded their warnings to stay off the roads and shelter in place, which helped firefighters move around and respond as emergencies happened.

They responded to multiple medical calls, some outside fires and a house fire as well.

A fire on Wren Avenue in the Ridgeway community of Hobe Sound involved two vehicles that extended into a carport, according to fire rescue officials.

They said the vehicle that started the fire was on a trickle charger that was plugged into an extension cord. While it's not clear if the fire is storm-related, rain or power surges could have created an electrical issue.

No one was home when the fire started, and no one was hurt.

Becky Norton lives a few doors down and called 911.

WPTV Becky Norton of Hobe Sound called 911 when a fire occurred at a mobile home.

"I just heard two loud pops, and I screamed because they were loud," Norton said. "I came out here, and I saw the embers, and I froze."

There was also a boat fire earlier in the day at the Safe Harbor Harborage Yacht Club in Stuart.

The Stuart Fire Department responded and put out the fire. No one was hurt.

Martin County Fire Rescue also had an ambulance and battalion chief at the scene to assist. Fire rescue leaders said it is still under investigation.

WPTV TJ Swiess discusses what he saw when the boat caught fire Wednesday.

TJ Swiess was staying on a boat nearby when he saw the fire.

"I heard something banging, and I happened to look over this way, and I see the firemen knocking out windows," Swiess said. "I was like, 'What's going on?' And I smelled the smoke and then once they knocked out the windows you see them in there shooting water around."

He saw the water rise over the dock during the storm but said the hurricane didn't really phase him.

"Every once in a while the wind would gust up, and the boat would rock a little bit, but that was really it," Swiess said. "I was never really worried."