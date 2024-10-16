'Let's shine a light': WPTV partners with 7 local businesses to raise money for tornado victims

Seven businesses in our coverage area helped raise money for victims of Hurricane Milton and the deadly tornado outbreak.

Many of the business owners and managers say they were moved after last week’s catastrophic damage and wanted to help.

WATCH: WPTV Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle and First Alert Meteorologst Chris Sowers talk to those devastated by tornado damage in Stuart's Manatee Creek

Steve Weagle and Chris Sowers talk victims of tornado damage

“It’s crucial that we all do our part to help these individuals that were so drastically affected,” stated Darryl Goldstein, co-owner of Square Peg Pizzeria in Delray Beach.

Wellington residents heard about the fundraiser at Jojo’s Raw Bar and Grill — and immediately gathered their loved ones.

“We’re here with family, we’re enjoying it," shared Carlos Mariaca. "We love this place, and it just makes us feel good that we’re able to help them financially as well.”

Zitlali Solache

On the Treasure Coast — managers at Grove Kitchen and Wine in Hobe Sound say their employees lost their homes, so they jumped in to help.

“We just found out tonight actually that one of our team members, she has family who lost their homes and a grandmother who are displaced from their homes in Port Salerno,” said Jen Reyneri, co-owner of the restaurant.

Mattew Kauerauf, WPTV



Business owners of Philly Down South in Stuart hope the funds go a long way.

“People losing their homes…they have to start all over," shared owner, Jim Leary. "The best we can do is something like this.”

Members at Pierced Ciderworks in Fort Pierce say they’re no stranger to hurricanes — but never expected the catastrophic damage.

“I've been through a bunch of them but those tornadoes really made it a much bigger impact that a lot of the big hurricanes that I’ve seen around here,” stated Jon Nolly, taproom manager.

At The Woods in Jupiter, management said they were shocked to learn lives were lost from the tornadoes’ impacts.

“I’ve never seen the devastation that caused from these tornadoes in my life, so it’s hard to watch,” Randall McFedries, beverage manager.

Matthew Kauerauf, WPTV



If you’d like to donate directly to the fund— you can click here to contribute.