Inflation, shipping delays impacting hurricane preparations

Now is the time to make upgrades, buy supplies, experts say
Less than 30 days away from hurricane season and inflation is at an all time high. This is likely going to impact how you prepare for a storm.
Posted at 9:10 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 21:10:26-04

Hurricane season is less than 30 days away and inflation is at an all-time high. High prices and delayed deliveries are likely going to impact how you prepare for a storm.

If you plan to make upgrades to your home, buy hurricane impact windows or a new roof, experts say now is the time.

“As an industry, I’d say we are still on the longer end of the delivery time,” said Tat Granata.

Granata, a home improvement expert in South Florida, says delivery time for hurricane impact windows can take anywhere from four to six months.

Construction materials overall are decreasing compared to January prices, but the latest Producer Price Index report shows costs up 23% from last year. That’s the same case for plywood.

“I remember last year you can pay like $20 for a sheet now it’s like $45 something like that,” said Humberto Martinez.

Martinez is regretting giving away his plywood supply last year. He’s planning on biting the bullet soon and stocking up.

“I’m going to buy ahead of time, because when the storm comes there’s nothing left,” he said.

It appears portable generator stock is back up compared to a shortage last year.

“I do have a generator and I fire it up about every month just to make sure everything is fine,” said Victor Conlin.

But this year, Conlin knows with gas prices up 48% compared to this time last year, powering the generator is going to cost more.

“It’s either spend the extra money or go without anything,” he said.

However you prepare, Granata says vet your list of contractors now.

“After a hurricane, you start to see the contractors come into town and chase the storm and they don’t really know the permitting process and inspection process in Florida,” he said. “Homeowners now more than ever make sure you’re choosing a reliable contractor and somebody you really trust.”

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.