Indian River County waiving tipping fees at county landfill

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Commission voted Tuesday to waive the tipping fees at the county landfill to help ease the burden of yard waste clean-up following Hurricane Ian.

Fees will will be waived beginning today through the next two weeks. No tipping fees will be charged for those bringing yard waste to the Indian River County Landfill until 5 p.m. on Oct. 19.

The county said it also has five customer convenience centers that accept yard waste with no fee.

Indian River County is reminding residents that Waste Management subscribers also have the option to place yard debris at the curb for pick-up according to the normal specifications.