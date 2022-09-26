Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Indian River County opens information call center ahead of Hurricane Ian

IRC EOC 09262022.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Facebook
Indian River County Emergency Operations Center activated at a level two on Sept. 26, 2022 ahead of Hurricane Ian.
IRC EOC 09262022.jpg
Posted at 5:18 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 17:18:32-04

VERO BEACH, Fla.  — The Indian River County emergency management team has set up a call center for residents who have questions as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian.

The emergency management team activated their Emergency Operation Center at a level two on Monday and is preparing for tropical force storm winds, flooding and tornados.

Indian River County is monitoring Hurricane Ian while staying in touch with law enforcement and fire rescue.

Since Ian has is slowly approaching Florida, this gives emergency management officials a chance to start reviewing data provided by the National Weather Service and the Florida Division of Emergency Management. From there, they will begin to formulate plans and preparations based on the storm’s track.

“I’m getting ready,” said Fredrick Colon. “I’m putting a tub full of water in case we need it for the bathrooms. Making sure I wash up before the storm comes and I’m leaving it in God's hands.”

Officials said that most injuries happen after a hurricane in flash flooding and are urging residents to be vigilant.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents that 911 is for emergencies only.

For storm-related questions or concerns, please call the Indian River County's Emergency Information Center at (772) 226-4000.

For the Indian River County Disaster Guide, click here.

To receive alert notifications from Indian River County, sign up here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Ian expected to have impacts on Florida

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.