Indian River County deputy describes 'devastation' in Suwannee County, Florida from Hurricane Helene

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The law enforcement officers we depend on to keep us safe every day expanded their reach to help Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Indian River County deputies packed their bags over the weekend and headed to Suwannee County to help those affected by the Category 4 storm.

"Houses with gigantic trees on them, some of the roofs peeled back like it's nothing," Indian River County Deputy Clifford Labbe said.

Labbe was among the first group of deputies to help out in the aftermath of Helene.

"My first thoughts were we are going up to an area that's going to be devastated by that terrible hurricane, and what can we do for the people, and what can we do to supplement our brothers and sisters with the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office," Labbe said.

Labbe recalled the scene when he first arrived.

"A lot of devastation, a lot of trees down, a lot of power lines down, many houses were hit with trees," he said.

Deputies spoke with affected residents, giving them water and food and checking their health.

"Obviously they are going through a tough time," Labbe said. "There are still some people without some power there."

Deputies even responded to calls that you wouldn't expect during an emergency like this.

"They had a homicide up there, so our deputies were able to help with the homicide there," Labbe said. "They had a serious crash that we dealt with."

The deputy said he and others returned on Sunday, while another group of deputies relieved them.

"It was absolutely hard for me to leave," Labbe said. "You get started in a routine, and you're able to help residents up there and they really, really need it."

Labbe said more than half the county was still without power when he left, and he said they have another team ready to go if necessary.