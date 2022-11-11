Hurricane Nicole by the numbers: how was your county impacted?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV NewsChannel 5 has been gathering information from authorities in our five-county viewing area to get a clearer picture of the impact Hurricane Nicole made from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast.

We asked officials how many emergency calls, water rescues, electrical fires and other emergencies crews responded to during the storm.

WPTV also asked how many people took advantage of county storm shelters and tracked power outages and restorations. We've broken it down for you county by county.

Indian River County

People sheltering overnight

General needs shelter: 98

Special needs shelter: 25 (plus 8 caregivers)

Total: 131

Emergency Calls

County officials are still waiting to get back to NewsChannel 5 with an exact total of calls but said most during the storm were medical calls, and officials mentioned one storm-related call due to a downed power line.

County officials said there were no water rescues.

There were no electrical fires reported.

Authorities said the county suffered significant damage to beaches, and said multiple park facilities will remain closed after the storm, including Wabasso Beach Park and Tracking Station Beach Park.

If you are an Indian River County resident or business owner who suffered damage during Hurricane Nicole, county leaders ask you to report it here.

Injuries

None

Power Outages

About 25,000 Florida Power and Light customers in Indian River County at some point lost power. By 10 p.m. Thursday, fewer than 1,000 customers were still in the dark.

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) A wooden staircase leading to the beach stands cut off from the eroded shoreline, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Ocean Club Condominiums in Vero Beach, Fla.

Martin County:

People Sheltering Overnight

NewsChannel 5 is still waiting for Martin County officials to get back to us.

Emergency Calls

NewsChannel 5 is still waiting for Martin County officials to get back to us.

Injuries:

NewsChannel 5 is still waiting for Martin County officials to get back to us.

Power Outages:

More than 14,000 Martin County FPL customers lost power at some point. By 10 p.m. Thursday, less than 50 were still in the dark.

Okeechobee County:

People sheltering overnight

General needs: 72

Special needs: 5

Total: 77

Emergency Calls

Crews responded to 45 emergency calls from midnight on Wednesday to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Not all calls during this time period were storm-related.

NewsChannel 5 counted at least seven that could be related to Nicole, including two downed power lines and a motor vehicle crash, which officials confirmed was due to the storm.

Injuries

The crash caused the county's only storm-related injury.

Power Outages

About 2,340 Okeechobee County FPL customers lost power at some point. As of 10 p.m. Thursday, all FPL residents had power restored.

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) People survey damage to the shoreline following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla.

Palm Beach County:

People sheltering overnight

Total: 515

Emergency Response calls

Palm Beach County Fire and Rescue authorities are working on getting that information to NewsChannel 5 once the agency's records office is back open.

Power Outages:

More than 51,000 FPL customers in Palm Beach County had at some point lost power.

By 10 p.m. Thursday, about 95% of customers had their power restored.

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) A worker removes downed palm fronds at Jetty Park, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Fort Pierce, Fla.

St. Lucie County:

People sheltering overnight

Total: 95

Emergency Calls

Crews responded to 1,366 response calls during the storm, including one water rescue involving a sailboat that broke loose.

County officials also reported severe flooding involving 3-5 feet of water in the St. Lucie Village area.

Injuries

No serious injuries were reported in the county.

Power Outages

More than 16,000 FPL customers in St. Lucie County lost power at some point.

By 10 p.m. Thursday, 2,360 were still without power.

Click here to check the latest FPL outages.