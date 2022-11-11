Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Hurricane Nicole by the numbers: how was your county impacted?

WPTV analyzes number of emergency calls, people taking shelter, power outages
WPTV has been gathering information from authorities in our five-county viewing area to get a clearer picture of the impact Hurricane Nicole made from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast.
Condominium amenities and a unit terrace lie toppled onto the beach after the sand below was swept away, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Ocean Club Condominiums in Vero Beach, Fla.
Posted at 11:09 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 23:29:16-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV NewsChannel 5 has been gathering information from authorities in our five-county viewing area to get a clearer picture of the impact Hurricane Nicole made from Palm Beach County to the Treasure Coast.

We asked officials how many emergency calls, water rescues, electrical fires and other emergencies crews responded to during the storm.

WPTV also asked how many people took advantage of county storm shelters and tracked power outages and restorations. We've broken it down for you county by county.

Indian River County
People sheltering overnight
General needs shelter: 98
Special needs shelter: 25 (plus 8 caregivers)
Total: 131

Emergency Calls
County officials are still waiting to get back to NewsChannel 5 with an exact total of calls but said most during the storm were medical calls, and officials mentioned one storm-related call due to a downed power line.

County officials said there were no water rescues.

There were no electrical fires reported.

Authorities said the county suffered significant damage to beaches, and said multiple park facilities will remain closed after the storm, including Wabasso Beach Park and Tracking Station Beach Park.

If you are an Indian River County resident or business owner who suffered damage during Hurricane Nicole, county leaders ask you to report it here.

Injuries
None

Power Outages
About 25,000 Florida Power and Light customers in Indian River County at some point lost power. By 10 p.m. Thursday, fewer than 1,000 customers were still in the dark.

A wooden staircase leading to the beach stands cut off from the eroded shoreline, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Ocean Club Condominiums in Vero Beach, Fla.
A wooden staircase leading to the beach stands cut off from the eroded shoreline, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Ocean Club Condominiums in Vero Beach, Fla.

Martin County:
People Sheltering Overnight
NewsChannel 5 is still waiting for Martin County officials to get back to us.

Emergency Calls
NewsChannel 5 is still waiting for Martin County officials to get back to us.

Injuries:
NewsChannel 5 is still waiting for Martin County officials to get back to us.

Power Outages:
More than 14,000 Martin County FPL customers lost power at some point. By 10 p.m. Thursday, less than 50 were still in the dark.

Okeechobee County:
People sheltering overnight
General needs: 72
Special needs: 5
Total: 77

Emergency Calls
Crews responded to 45 emergency calls from midnight on Wednesday to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Not all calls during this time period were storm-related.
NewsChannel 5 counted at least seven that could be related to Nicole, including two downed power lines and a motor vehicle crash, which officials confirmed was due to the storm.

Injuries
The crash caused the county's only storm-related injury.

Power Outages
About 2,340 Okeechobee County FPL customers lost power at some point. As of 10 p.m. Thursday, all FPL residents had power restored.

People survey damage to the shoreline following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla.
People survey damage to the shoreline following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Vero Beach, Fla.

Palm Beach County:
People sheltering overnight
Total: 515

Emergency Response calls
Palm Beach County Fire and Rescue authorities are working on getting that information to NewsChannel 5 once the agency's records office is back open.

Power Outages:
More than 51,000 FPL customers in Palm Beach County had at some point lost power.
By 10 p.m. Thursday, about 95% of customers had their power restored.

A worker removes downed palm fronds at Jetty Park, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Fort Pierce, Fla.
A worker removes downed palm fronds at Jetty Park, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Fort Pierce, Fla.

St. Lucie County:
People sheltering overnight
Total: 95

Emergency Calls
Crews responded to 1,366 response calls during the storm, including one water rescue involving a sailboat that broke loose.
County officials also reported severe flooding involving 3-5 feet of water in the St. Lucie Village area.

Injuries
No serious injuries were reported in the county.

Power Outages
More than 16,000 FPL customers in St. Lucie County lost power at some point.
By 10 p.m. Thursday, 2,360 were still without power.

Click here to check the latest FPL outages.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Nicole coming to town

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.