Hurricane Lee forms in Atlantic with 75 mph winds, expected to become 'extremely dangerous' storm

Storm expected to become 'extremely dangerous' by early Saturday
The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday afternoon that Lee has strengthened into a hurricane with winds of 75 mph.
Hurricane Lee 5 p.m. Sept. 6, 2023
Posted at 4:54 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 18:20:14-04

Lee is moving toward the west-northwest at about 14 mph. This motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a slight reduction in forward speed over the weekend.

Continued steady to rapid strengthening is forecast with Lee expected to become a major hurricane in a day or two.

A strong trough is expected to turn the storm north, away from Florida and the Bahamas, according to WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle.

"(Hurricane Lee) may be an issue for the northeast or maybe even Atlantic Canada," Weagle said. "That would be well over a week from now."

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Swells from the storm are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents across portions of the Lesser Antilles late this week.

The storm is expected to become an "extremely dangerous major hurricane" by early Saturday with winds of 150 mph as it churns west in the Atlantic Ocean.

WATCH 2023 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2023 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

