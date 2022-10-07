Watch Now
Julia strengthens into Category 1 hurricane as it heads towards Nicaragua

The 5 p.m. Saturday advisory for Tropical Storm Julia.
Hurricane Julia
Posted at 11:43 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 20:19:47-04

MIAMI — Hurricane Julia will make landfall across Nicaragua overnight.

As of Saturday at 8 p.m., the storm has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, is moving west at 17 mph.

Hurricane watches and warnings are in effect for Nicaragua and the offshore Colombian islands.

On the forecast track, the center of Julia is expected to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days, passing near San Andres and Providencia Islands Saturday evening.

Rapid weakening is forecast after Julia moves inland on Sunday, and it is likely to become a remnant low on Monday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Hurricane-force winds and dangerous storm surge are expected in areas where the core of the system crosses the islands and moves onshore, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The potential for life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides is expected to spread to portions of Central America this weekend.

Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

  • San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina Islands Colombia
  • Nicaragua from Bluefields to Puerto Cabezas

Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

  • Nicaragua north of Puerto Cabezas to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Nicaragua south of Bluefields to the Nicaragua/Costa Rica border
  • Nicaragua north of Puerto Cabezas to the Honduras/Nicaragua border
  • Pacific coast of Nicaragua
  • Pacific coast of Honduras
  • Coast of El Salvador

Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • Honduras from the Nicaragua/Honduras border to Punta Patuca
  • Coast of El Salvador
