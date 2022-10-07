Julia strengthens into Category 1 hurricane as it heads towards Nicaragua

MIAMI — Hurricane Julia will make landfall across Nicaragua overnight.

As of Saturday at 8 p.m., the storm has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, is moving west at 17 mph.

Hurricane watches and warnings are in effect for Nicaragua and the offshore Colombian islands.

On the forecast track, the center of Julia is expected to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days, passing near San Andres and Providencia Islands Saturday evening.



Rapid weakening is forecast after Julia moves inland on Sunday, and it is likely to become a remnant low on Monday.

Hurricane-force winds and dangerous storm surge are expected in areas where the core of the system crosses the islands and moves onshore, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The potential for life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides is expected to spread to portions of Central America this weekend.

Hurricane Warning is in effect for:



San Andres, Providencia, and Santa Catalina Islands Colombia

Nicaragua from Bluefields to Puerto Cabezas



Hurricane Watch is in effect for:



Nicaragua north of Puerto Cabezas to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:



Nicaragua south of Bluefields to the Nicaragua/Costa Rica border

Nicaragua north of Puerto Cabezas to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

Pacific coast of Nicaragua

Pacific coast of Honduras

Coast of El Salvador

Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

