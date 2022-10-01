Watch Now
Hurricane Ian evacuees on leaving home in hard-hit Fort Myers

'This is a Katrina for Florida, it’s really bad'
Millions of Floridians were urged to evacuate their homes as Hurricane Ian approached. Many Fort Myers families are now taking shelter in Palm Beach County.
Posted at 6:32 PM, Oct 01, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Millions of Floridians were urged to evacuate their homes as Hurricane Ian approached.

Many Fort Myers families are now taking shelter in Palm Beach County.

“This is a Katrina for Florida, it’s really bad,” said Missy Sedgwick.

Missy and her husband evacuated to Royal Palm Beach but checked on their home on Friday.

“We think we got 6-8 inches that came through the house,” said Sedgwick. “Trees down everywhere, mobile home parks where the roofs were just gone and debris everywhere.”

Sedgwick sat down with WPTV to show what she saw.

“This is the water coming into the carpet,” said Sedgwick. “It made waves.”

The outside of her home has trees on the ground. The inside is flooded with water.

Now she sits in a hotel waiting to return to what once was a livable home, lucky to be alive.

“You just feel like refugees in your own home,” said Sedgwick. “We were blessed. Thank you, God.”

