Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Heed hurricane evacuation orders to avoid 'serious danger,' Indian River County sheriff says

'If we're telling you you've gotta go, there's a reason for it,' Sheriff Eric Flowers says
Hurricane season is here again, which means it's time to make sure you know whether you live in an evacuation zone, what kind of zone and the risks specific to neighborhoods during a hurricane.
Posted at 1:59 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 14:41:39-04

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane season is here again, which means it's time to make sure you know whether you live in an evacuation zone, what kind of zone and the risks specific to neighborhoods during a storm.

Law enforcement officers face challenges when people ignore evacuation orders.

The beauty of waterfront living has the positive of great views, which often makes the risks of storm damage an afterthought.

However, residents of mobile home communities who live inland can still suffer damage from storms that pack a disastrous punch.

Doug Moore is a new resident of Vero Beach, recently moving to Florida from California. He is still learning the ropes for hurricane preparations from his neighbors inside Southgate Village.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Doug Moore is among the people who recently moved to Indian River County.
Doug Moore is among the people who recently moved to Indian River County.

"In this park, most people have been through stuff here," Moore said. "The general consensus is that if it's a [Category] 3 or above, you probably ought to seek other ground."

But he evacuated from his home during Hurricane Nicole late last year and said he would do it again.

"I'm out. I don't need to be rescued," Moore said. "I don't want to be rescued."

Those words are exactly what Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers likes to hear.

"If we're telling you you've gotta go, there's a reason for it," Flowers said. "It's that you're in serious danger in those areas."

Flowers said they can't force people out, but when winds become too strong or flood waters rise too high, deputies and firefighters eventually cannot respond to emergencies.

Sheriff Eric Flowers outlines the importance of residents heeding evacuation orders if a hurricane is approaching their area.
Sheriff Eric Flowers outlines the importance of residents heeding evacuation orders if a hurricane is approaching their area.

"Unfortunately we do still continue to receive calls during those times from people who made the wrong choice to stay, the wrong choice to stay, and it's heartbreaking for us," Flowers said. "But then as soon as it clears up enough that we can respond and check on them, we do."

Residents of barrier islands are typically the first to be told they're on their own if they decide to stay during a storm.

But low-lying areas near a river should also consider the possibility of losing that lifeline.

"That river is more vulnerable than people realize," Flowers said. "The surge from the river can really get nasty."

Studies show the cost of evacuating is a big reason some people stay behind. The sheriff said the county makes sure that doesn’t have to be a factor.

"It's better to spend the night in a school (shelter) than potentially risk your life and die," Flowers said. "If we're telling you to go, you need to go."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Not much this week, maybe next

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2023 STORM NAMES

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

Ophelia

Phillipe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.