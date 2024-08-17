Hurricane Ernesto slams into Bermuda

Hurricane Ernesto is currently a category, one hurricane, bringing heavy, rainfall, strong winds and rough waters to the island of Bermuda.

Maximum wind speeds are near 85 mph with stronger gust as the system moves towards the north northeast about 10 mph.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the island of Bermuda.

WPTV

Ernesto made landfall on the western side of the island at 4:30 AM Saturday.

Rainfall totals are expected to be between 6 to 9 inches on Bermuda. This rainfall will likely result in considerable life-threatening flash flooding on the island.

Swells generated by Ernesto will impact the Bahamas Bermuda in the East Coast of the United States into Monday.

We have a high rip current risk in Florida today through the weekend due to Ernesto churning the waters in the Atlantic.

