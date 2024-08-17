Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Hurricane Ernesto slams into Bermuda

5 am update
WPTV
5 am update
Posted
and last updated

Hurricane Ernesto is currently a category, one hurricane, bringing heavy, rainfall, strong winds and rough waters to the island of Bermuda.

Maximum wind speeds are near 85 mph with stronger gust as the system moves towards the north northeast about 10 mph.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the island of Bermuda.

Web_Hurricane_Watch_Warn still.png

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Ernesto made landfall on the western side of the island at 4:30 AM Saturday.

Rainfall totals are expected to be between 6 to 9 inches on Bermuda. This rainfall will likely result in considerable life-threatening flash flooding on the island.

Swells generated by Ernesto will impact the Bahamas Bermuda in the East Coast of the United States into Monday.

We have a high rip current risk in Florida today through the weekend due to Ernesto churning the waters in the Atlantic.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Tracking Ernesto swell, where and when it will hit

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather talent 2024

HURRICANE GUIDE

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.