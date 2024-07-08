Watch Now
Hurricane Beryl slamms into Texas this Monday morning

Posted at 4:33 AM, Jul 08, 2024

Hurricane Beryl will slam into Texas early this Monday morning near Matagorda.

Areas of Nueces and Refugio counties are under a mandatory evacuation. Other areas under a voluntary evacuation. Residents are now encouraged to abide by a curfew unless you are an essential worker.

sw Tropical Track_1.png

Hurricane warnings have been issued along the Texas Gulf coastline.

Further inland tropical storm warnings are in place due to dealing with tropical storm force winds for areas further inland. Storm surge between 3 to 5 feet is expected. Areas area already seeing life threatening inundation.

WEB_Hurricane_Watch_Warnings1.png

Most of the Texas Gulf coastline will deal with flooding and flash flooding as rainfall totals will be between 5 and 10 inches and some areas could near 15 inches.

Hurricane force winds will be experienced this morning and could feel the impacts until this evening.

There will be a rip current risk in the Gulf through Monday.

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.