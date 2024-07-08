Hurricane Beryl slamms into Texas this Monday morning

Hurricane Beryl will slam into Texas early this Monday morning near Matagorda.

Areas of Nueces and Refugio counties are under a mandatory evacuation. Other areas under a voluntary evacuation. Residents are now encouraged to abide by a curfew unless you are an essential worker.

Hurricane warnings have been issued along the Texas Gulf coastline.

Further inland tropical storm warnings are in place due to dealing with tropical storm force winds for areas further inland. Storm surge between 3 to 5 feet is expected. Areas area already seeing life threatening inundation.

Most of the Texas Gulf coastline will deal with flooding and flash flooding as rainfall totals will be between 5 and 10 inches and some areas could near 15 inches.

Hurricane force winds will be experienced this morning and could feel the impacts until this evening.

There will be a rip current risk in the Gulf through Monday.