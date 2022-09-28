Watch Now
Gov. Ron DeSantis to provide update on Hurricane Ian

News conference scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at Emergency Operations Center
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the state's Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee on Sept. 26, 2022.
Posted at 6:28 AM, Sep 28, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update on the state's response to Hurricane Ian during a news conference Wednesday morning in Tallahassee.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 7:30 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center.

He's expected to be joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Florida National Guard Maj. Gen. James O. Eifert.

During a Tuesday news conference, Guthrie advised residents of southwest Florida to "go straight across the state" to Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

DeSantis said 5,000 National Guard service members from Florida and 2,000 from other states are mobilized and ready to respond to any storm-related emergencies.

Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 hurricane early Wednesday, packing winds of 140 mph.

