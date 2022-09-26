Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian preparations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said parts of Southwest Florida will experience "major storm surge" from Hurricane Ian over the coming days.

All 67 counties in Florida are currently under a state of emergency because of the storm.

DeSantis said the Florida National Guard is activated and ready to respond, and the U.S. Coast Guard is mobilized as well.

WPTV Hurricane Ian, 11 a.m., Sept. 26, 2022.

Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, said the state has two million meals and one million gallons of water ready. An additional four million gallons of water are being held by FEMA north of the Florida/Georgia line.

In addition, Guthrie said fuel is flowing into the state and big box stores are bringing in extra supplies.

"The general staple things we need to help us recover quickly are here and we’re getting them into the state," Guthrie said.

This is @KevinGuthrieFL's first hurricane as head of @FLSERT. But he's got more than three decades of public safety experience. Says Ian might be the most difficult/frustrating storm in terms of tracking. More here: pic.twitter.com/qNCUQ125Hc — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) September 26, 2022

According to the latest forecast models from the National Hurricane Center, Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane on Tuesday and make landfall on the west coast of Florida on Thursday.

WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said the outer bands of the storm will impact Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weagle said the probability of having tropical storm force winds of 40 to 60 miles per hour has gone up from 20% to 40%.

A tornado threat is possible, as well as three to five inches of rain by mid-week.