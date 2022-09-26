Watch Now
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian preparations

Florida National Guard activated, ready to respond to storm emergencies
Hurricane Ian strengthened overnight and is forecast to become a major hurricane on Tuesday.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the state's Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee on Sept. 26, 2022.jpg
Posted at 9:52 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 11:28:16-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said parts of Southwest Florida will experience "major storm surge" from Hurricane Ian over the coming days.

All 67 counties in Florida are currently under a state of emergency because of the storm.

DeSantis said the Florida National Guard is activated and ready to respond, and the U.S. Coast Guard is mobilized as well.

Hurricane Ian, 11 a.m., Sept. 26, 2022.jpg
Hurricane Ian, 11 a.m., Sept. 26, 2022.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, said the state has two million meals and one million gallons of water ready. An additional four million gallons of water are being held by FEMA north of the Florida/Georgia line.

In addition, Guthrie said fuel is flowing into the state and big box stores are bringing in extra supplies.

"The general staple things we need to help us recover quickly are here and we’re getting them into the state," Guthrie said.

According to the latest forecast models from the National Hurricane Center, Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane on Tuesday and make landfall on the west coast of Florida on Thursday.

WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said the outer bands of the storm will impact Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hurricane Ian, 11 a.m., Sept. 26, 2022 (1).jpg
Hurricane Ian, 11 a.m., Sept. 26, 2022.

Weagle said the probability of having tropical storm force winds of 40 to 60 miles per hour has gone up from 20% to 40%.

A tornado threat is possible, as well as three to five inches of rain by mid-week.

