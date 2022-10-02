Watch Now
Gov. Ron DeSantis provides details on latest Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Posted at 2:24 PM, Oct 02, 2022
Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference today from North Port and Arcadia, Florida to provide the latest details on recovery efforts from the massive devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. The governor was scheduled to speak in North Port at 1:45 p.m. and in Arcadia at 4:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the governor spoke from Wauchula, Florida and thanked SpaceX and Elon Musk for donating many Starlink satellite kits that will enable first responders in areas without cellular or internet connectivity.

According to the governor, Starlink satellite kits have been delivered to some of the hardest hit areas on Florida's west coast, and they are expecting a delivery of an additional 120 kits to those areas. All of the costs of those units were covered by SpaceX.

Gov. DeSantis also visited a Waffle House in Charlotte County on Saturday and assisted staff in preparing hot meals for the more than 42,000 linemen that are working to restore power throughout Florida's west coast.

