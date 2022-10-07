Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

LIVE: Gov. DeSantis gives Hurricane Ian recovery update in Daytona Beach

Posted at 12:21 PM, Oct 07, 2022
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday is giving an update on the recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The governor is speaking at Frank Rendon Park in Daytona Beach.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide

Joining DeSantis is Shawn Hamilton, the secretary of Florida's Department of Environmental Protection.

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.