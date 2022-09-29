Watch Now
Good Samaritan buys supplies for southwest Florida homes damaged by Hurricane Ian

A retired police officer from Massachusetts who is now a handyman in Port St Lucie is helping those on Florida’s west coast who need building materials.
Posted at 5:14 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 17:14:28-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A retired police officer from Massachusetts who is now a handyman in Port St Lucie is helping those on Florida’s west coast who need building materials.

This Home Depot in St. Lucie west sustained some damage from the winds - right there in the front along part of the store, but when we got here, we quickly found out that was not the story - the story was out in the parking lot –

WPTV spoke with Jim Zajac in the parking lot of the Home Depot in St. Lucie west after he bought a bunch of plywood, roofing nails and tarps.

He said the materials are being sent to Port Charlotte to fix up a family’s roof that got blown off during Hurricane Ian.

“My grandson is bringing it to him, it’s his friend,” said Zajac. “Trying to help people.”

Zajac said he thinks that some people from Florida’s west coast will start coming to the Treasure Coast to get the supplies they need.

