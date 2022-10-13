Watch Now
FWC creates hotline to address vessels displaced by Hurricane Ian   

Thousands of vessels were displaced by winds and storm surge, FWC says
Posted at 3:59 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 15:59:49-04

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has established a hotline for reporting displaced vessels still on state waters due to Hurricane Ian.

The agency said Hurricane Ian’s winds and storm surge pushed vessels ashore and damaged vessels in marinas and private docks. The storm also left some boats partially or fully sunken.

The public can report vessels that are displaced or damaged in Florida waters by calling the Hurricane Ian Vessel Hotline at 850-488-5600.

The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Callers should be prepared to provide the vessel’s registration number, current location and detailed description.

For more information, click here.

