Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Here's how many FPL customers are without power because of Nicole

Hundreds of Florida Power &amp; Light linemen are staged at the South Florida Fairgrounds, ready to restore power when called upon.
FPL trucks staging at South Florida Fairgrounds, Nov. 9, 2022
Posted at 6:38 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 18:45:05-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Hurricane Nicole nears Florida, its impacts are being felt throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Strong winds from the storm's outer bands have already knocked out electricity to Florida Power & Light customers along the state's eastern coast.

FPL had hundreds of linemen staged at the South Florida Fairgrounds, ready to restore power as soon as it is safe to do so.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

More than 3,000 FPL customers were without power in Palm Beach County as of Wednesday evening.

On the Treasure Coast, fewer than 100 customers were without power in Martin and Indian River counties, while more than 200 customers were in the dark in St. Lucie County.

There were 60 reported outages in Okeechobee County.

To find the latest outages where you live, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Nicole coming to town

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.