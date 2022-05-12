Watch
FPL conducts storm drill in preparation for hurricane season

Hurricane season begins June 1
Hurricane season is fast approaching and Florida Power &amp; Light company continues to prepare for an active season.
Posted at 6:09 PM, May 12, 2022
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — With the 2022 Hurricane season is fast approaching and Florida Power & Light company continues to prepare for an active season.

On Thursday, about 3,500 FPL employees gave WPTV a behind-the-scenes look at how they are gearing up for the six-month season.

FPL conducted a storm drill to simulate a hurricane at their command center in Rivera Beach.

The drill also included a preview of the company's new, state-of-the-art fixed-wing drone, which is the size of a small aircraft.

“This is a great tool for us to be quicker, identify impacts that a storm has made to the grid and safe and as quickly as possible,” said an employee.

While FPL says it is more prepared for hurricane season than ever before, it is reminding residents that no system is hurricane proof and that everyone needs to have a plan in place.

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.