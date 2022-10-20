Watch Now
Florida lawmakers to address Hurricane Ian issues this year during special session

Gov. Ron DeSantis extends deadline for property taxes for homes, businesses impacted by storm
Volunteers from Florida Disaster Relief Ministries are lending a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Workers talk atop a building that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Posted at 3:15 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 15:16:40-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Legislature will hold a special session before the end of the year to consider providing property tax relief for people and businesses whose property was destroyed by Hurricane Ian, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

Also Thursday, DeSantis signed an executive order extending the deadline for property taxes for homes and businesses destroyed or left uninhabitable after the September storm.

Cars and debris from washed away homes line a canal in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022, one week after the passage of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian confounded one key computer forecast model, creating challenges for forecasters and Florida residents.
"I do not have the ability as governor to eliminate property tax obligations, so this will delay that payment date," DeSantis said in front of a damaged Sanibel Island restaurant. "I want to give us time so the Legislature can come in sometime after the election but before the end of the year to provide rebates for the affected homeowners or property owners."

DeSantis said the session could also address other issues related to the hurricane, including property insurance and helping local governments to pay for essential services.

