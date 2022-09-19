Hurricane Fiona makes second landfall, expected to strengthen

Fiona made its second landfall in the Dominican Republic on Monday morning, but forecast models continue to keep the system well east of Florida.

According to Monday's 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Fiona has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and is moving northwest at 8 mph.

Catastrophic flooding is occurring across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

No deaths have been reported, but authorities said it was too early to estimate the damage from a storm that was still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday. Up to 30 inches was forecast for the island’s eastern and southern regions.

Fiona is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane and could become a major hurricane by Wednesday.

The latest forecast track has the storm strengthening into a Category 2 hurricane on Tuesday and Category 3 on Wednesday — with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph as it approaches Bermuda.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Turks and Caicos Islands and portions of the southeastern Bahamas by early Tuesday.

Fiona is the third hurricane of the season.