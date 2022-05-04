Watch
Emergency officials say now is the time to prepare for hurricane season

Hurricane season is from Jun. 1 - Nov. 30
St. Lucie County Fire Chief Nate Spera said now is the time to go over your hurricane plans.
Posted at 6:14 PM, May 04, 2022
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — At the Fort Pierce Greenmarket Wednesday, vendors prepared their booths to showcase their wares.

Ron “Hollywood” Due said he’s also prepared for what may, or may not, come this hurricane season.

“Propane tank, generators… I’m good to go,” said Fue.

Fue said seeing his neighbors' lights on after a previous storm spurred him to get ready.

The Fire District led a multi-agency exercise just a few weeks ago to get ready.

The time is now he said, for residents to prepare as well.

“Making sure your generator works, now is the time to do it. If you drop it off in July, you’re pretty much not going to see it until the season is pretty much over. Go over and make sure the emergency supplies you have are ready to go,” said Spera.

Spera also said with the debris clearing issues throughout most of the county, make sure you get any tree trimming done sooner rather than later so you don’t have any projectiles when a storm approaches.

Emergency Operations Manager Gustavo Vilchez adds shelters should be a last resort, but if you need to sign up for a special needs shelter or pet friendly shelter, do that now.

“We’ve been preparing and keeping a good supply of PPE that could be utilized at our shelters should we have a surge in COVID-19 cases,“ said Vilchez.

When it comes to evacuation routes, work on a replacement for the North Causeway Bridge is expected to begin this year, but isn’t expected to impact the existing structure.

Back at the Greenmarket, David Kahmann said just like when he’s making palm art, preparation is key.

“Stock up on food, water, and cash,” said Kahmann.

And with a twinkle in her eye, Katharine Nason said it’s not the worst idea to have a gnome or two around the house during storm season, “Gnomes are enchanted, they protect you they protect your family… they protect your belongings.”

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.