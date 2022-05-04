Emergency officials say now is the time to prepare for hurricane season

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — At the Fort Pierce Greenmarket Wednesday, vendors prepared their booths to showcase their wares.

Ron “Hollywood” Due said he’s also prepared for what may, or may not, come this hurricane season.

“Propane tank, generators… I’m good to go,” said Fue.

Fue said seeing his neighbors' lights on after a previous storm spurred him to get ready.

St. Lucie County Fire Chief Nate Spera said now is the time to go over your hurricane plans.

The Fire District led a multi-agency exercise just a few weeks ago to get ready.

The time is now he said, for residents to prepare as well.

“Making sure your generator works, now is the time to do it. If you drop it off in July, you’re pretty much not going to see it until the season is pretty much over. Go over and make sure the emergency supplies you have are ready to go,” said Spera.

Spera also said with the debris clearing issues throughout most of the county, make sure you get any tree trimming done sooner rather than later so you don’t have any projectiles when a storm approaches.

Emergency Operations Manager Gustavo Vilchez adds shelters should be a last resort, but if you need to sign up for a special needs shelter or pet friendly shelter, do that now.

“We’ve been preparing and keeping a good supply of PPE that could be utilized at our shelters should we have a surge in COVID-19 cases,“ said Vilchez.

When it comes to evacuation routes, work on a replacement for the North Causeway Bridge is expected to begin this year, but isn’t expected to impact the existing structure.

Back at the Greenmarket, David Kahmann said just like when he’s making palm art, preparation is key.

“Stock up on food, water, and cash,” said Kahmann.

And with a twinkle in her eye, Katharine Nason said it’s not the worst idea to have a gnome or two around the house during storm season, “Gnomes are enchanted, they protect you they protect your family… they protect your belongings.”