County-by-county power outages due to Hurricane Milton

An FPL spokesperson urged people to be prepared for outages as Milton hits.
As Hurricane Milton approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida, the weather is bringing power outages with it.

As of Wednesday afternoon, counties in our viewing area are experiencing outages. FPL has stated it has dozens of restoration workers in the area.

Here's a look at outages across South Florida and the Treasure Coast.

Palm Beach: 8,678 of 798,867 customers tracked
Martin County: 113 of 102,864 customers tracked
Okeechobee County: 2,729 of 20,922 customers tracked
St. Lucie County: 15,193 of 146,402 customer tracked
Indian River County: 30 of 26,192 customer tracked
Broward County: 619 of 862,797 customers tracked
Miami-Dade County: 1,168 of 1,235,876 customers tracked

