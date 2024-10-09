County-by-county power outages due to Hurricane Milton

As Hurricane Milton approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida, the weather is bringing power outages with it.

As of Wednesday afternoon, counties in our viewing area are experiencing outages. FPL has stated it has dozens of restoration workers in the area.

Here's a look at outages across South Florida and the Treasure Coast.

Palm Beach: 8,678 of 798,867 customers tracked

Martin County: 113 of 102,864 customers tracked

Okeechobee County: 2,729 of 20,922 customers tracked

St. Lucie County: 15,193 of 146,402 customer tracked

Indian River County: 30 of 26,192 customer tracked

Broward County: 619 of 862,797 customers tracked

Miami-Dade County: 1,168 of 1,235,876 customers tracked

- Courtesy of FPL Outage Map

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide