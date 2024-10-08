Watch Now
Cocoa Beach residents prepare for impacts of Hurricane Milton

WPTV Reporter John Barron is in Cocoa Beach, near where the storm is tracked to exit Florida
WPTV Reporter John Barron is in Cocoa Beach, near where the storm is tracked to exit Florida.
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Throughout Florida, people are getting ready for Hurricane Milton to make landfall.

WPTV Reporter John Barron is in Cocoa Beach, near where the storm is tracked to exit Florida.

Boarded-up windows and plywood is becoming a common site in Cocoa Beach, as people anticipate Hurricane Milton to soon. make its way right over the city.

Cocoa Beach High School was able to work with the city to help provide sand here in the school's parking lot, and residents have been coming since 3 p.m. to get sandbags for their homes.

Cocoa Beach High School Assistant Director, Cole Mannes, said this shows the community is looking out for each other.

“They’ve been really appreciative of the city and the school for letting this happen," Mannes said. "It’s actually been really cool. One person didn’t have shovels, the next person helped them out. Somebody didn’t have bags, someone gave them an extra. It’s been a cool experience.”

The school is checking IDs to make sure people who show up are a resident of Cocoa Beach. Once that is clear, then you can grab 10 sandbags for your home.

Mannes said they will be out here helping until the sand is gone.

