Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach waterfront restaurant flooded by Hurricane Nicole

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight.

The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille.

Workers at the restaurant prepared before the storm, using sandbags. However, that still didn't prevent the water from getting inside the building.

The restaurant owner said they had about 6 inches of water that came through their doors.

Employees spent Thursday mopping up the water and mud and drying out the restaurant.

The owner said he was watching WPTV and also monitoring cameras for an inside look at what was happening.

It was back to business Thursday and everyone was breathing a sigh of relief that things are getting back to normal.