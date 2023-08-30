Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Cedar Key artist 'kind of numb' after Hurricane Idalia leaves shop underwater

Nancy Beckham describes damage from Category 3 storm
Strong winds and storm surge from Hurricane Idalia devastated parts of Cedar Key.
Posted at 2:10 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 14:10:48-04

CEDAR KEY, Fla. — WPTV is speaking with those affected by Hurricane Idalia after the Category 3 storm slammed into Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday morning.

Nancy Beckham, a well-known oyster harvester and artist in Cedar Key, was among those impacted.

Since the storm hit, she's been posting videos and photos of the damage on her Facebook page.

"Our home is wet," she said. "We lost a lot of stuff in it, came up in it pretty good. ... It was scary. The noises."

They rode out the storm at a neighbor's home on stilts, which she described as about 15 feet off the ground. 

"We came over here to evacuate because we got four dogs and a tortoise, and I'm not leaving my babies behind," Beckham said.

She said she couldn't get the sights and sounds of the storm out of her head.

"We watched the neighbor's dumpster float down the road and out and to the marsh," Beckham said.

She also said her art gallery was destroyed by the storm.

"Right now, I am kind of numb because I lost a lot of my stuff," she said. "I lost my artwork, and I do wood carvings, so my shop is pretty much underwater. I'm numb."

Her social media post seems to say it all.

"We lost everything but each other, and that's the most important thing of all," she wrote.

"It's a catastrophe. It's just something that happens, and you gotta take it day by day. Like I tell my friends, I built it, and I can rebuild it."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Idalia and Franklin surf forecast

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2023 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2023 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2023 STORM NAMES

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

Ophelia

Phillipe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.