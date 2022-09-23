Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Boca Raton synagogue stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Fiona

Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Posted at 10:35 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 22:35:17-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A synagogue in Boca Raton is stepping up to help send aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona devastated the island on Sunday.

As of Thursday, more than 900,000 customers remain without power and many still don't have access to clean drinking water.

"People are trapped, the roads are washed away, so people are bringing supplies by canoe and by a little rowboat of some sort," said Summer Faerman, with B'nai Torah Congregation.

On Monday morning, just after 3:30, Faerman received a call from a Rabbi in Puerto Rico seeking emergency aid. Without hesitation, she hit the ground running and managed to raise funds to donate supplies, thousands of gallons of water and more than 33,000 meals.

"Baby formula, baby diapers, adult protein drinks, Ensure and adult diapers as well as feeding the masses with basic staples," said Faerman.

Meeting the needs this week, Faerman said, was made possible after building a network of resources five years ago when Hurricane Maria devasted the island.

"We do have access to cargo planes, we do have access to storage down in Puerto Rico, we also have access to trucking," Faerman said. She stressed the need for help right now is critical and that they will continue to send relief as long as they’re needed.

"It’s so important that they have everything that’s being provided to them, these are not wants, these are needs," Faerman said.

Hands-On Tzedakah and B'nai Torah Congregation has set up a fund for donations. If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Fiona swell comes more south, then a north swell

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2022 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2022 STORM NAMES

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.