Boca Raton synagogue stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Fiona

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A synagogue in Boca Raton is stepping up to help send aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona devastated the island on Sunday.

As of Thursday, more than 900,000 customers remain without power and many still don't have access to clean drinking water.

"People are trapped, the roads are washed away, so people are bringing supplies by canoe and by a little rowboat of some sort," said Summer Faerman, with B'nai Torah Congregation.

On Monday morning, just after 3:30, Faerman received a call from a Rabbi in Puerto Rico seeking emergency aid. Without hesitation, she hit the ground running and managed to raise funds to donate supplies, thousands of gallons of water and more than 33,000 meals.

"Baby formula, baby diapers, adult protein drinks, Ensure and adult diapers as well as feeding the masses with basic staples," said Faerman.

Meeting the needs this week, Faerman said, was made possible after building a network of resources five years ago when Hurricane Maria devasted the island.

"We do have access to cargo planes, we do have access to storage down in Puerto Rico, we also have access to trucking," Faerman said. She stressed the need for help right now is critical and that they will continue to send relief as long as they’re needed.

"It’s so important that they have everything that’s being provided to them, these are not wants, these are needs," Faerman said.

Hands-On Tzedakah and B'nai Torah Congregation has set up a fund for donations. If you would like to donate, click here.