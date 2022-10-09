Watch Now
Boca Raton girl spreads kindness through artwork in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

A Boca Raton girl is on a mission to spread kindness. She is combining her love for art and compassion to help those suffering from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's west coast.
Posted at 4:41 PM, Oct 09, 2022
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton girl is on a mission to spread kindness. She is combining her love for art and compassion to help those suffering from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's west coast.

“When I create these, I know I’m helping others,” said Ayel Morgenstern.

The 11-year-old has been selling her artwork to raise money and donate to those on the west coast. Even at such a young age, she said after seeing the devastation, she immediately felt compelled to help in some way.

“That’s just terrible that somebody needed to go through that, so I just really wanted to help,” said Morgenstern.

Ayel Morgenstern with her Kvelling Hearts

And it’s not the first time she has helped people in need. It started with "Sunny Chairs", in honor of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and turned into "Keppy Bands" to help healthcare workers wearing protective gear.

“I’m hoping other people feel even more inspired based off of what I do,” said Morgenstern.

She even got a letter from President Biden recognizing her for her acts of kindness. With her "Kvelling Hearts", which means "happy" in Yiddish, she’s hoping to continue inspiring, one heart at a time.

Kvelling Hearts

“I’m trying to represent that no one is the same so even if two hearts are the same color, it doesn’t mean they are the same,” said Morgenstern.

Her message: one world coming together to make a change.

She has already raised over $700. If you want to purchase artwork and help raise money for the Gulf Coast, click here. All donations are tax deductible.

