Boat owners, businesses prepare for rising water levels at Boynton Harbor Marina

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — People living in southern Palm Beach County are readying for potential flooding in their areas when Hurricane Milton makes landfall.

WPTV spoke with fishermen at the Boynton Harbor Marina as they prepared their boats for the storm.

Many of them expect Milton to raise water levels to two to three inches above the dock.

The business on the marina, Two George’s Waterfront Grill, said they are open but are prepared to monitor the weather.

The business says in previous years their business has flooded from heavy rainfall.

We also caught up with Chase Young, owner of Reel Rival Fishing Charter. Young says he’s protecting his boat, which he relies on for bringing business for his family.

“I put extra lines up. I got some extra bumpers against the pilings," Young said. "Trying to fix it now because I was here for Wilma and Wilma came from the West Coast. It came through and kind of took up by surprise.”

Young said he would return in the evening when the tide goes down to finish securing his boat with additional ropes.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide