Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Big Dog Ranch pushes adoptions to make space for animals in storm area

Animals from destroyed shelters could become homeless without space
Big Dog Ranch Rescue is pushing to increase adoptions this week after Hurricane Idalia. The nonprofit, which has hundreds of dogs available for adoption, said it needs to make space for other dogs affected by the Category 3 Hurricane.
Posted at 11:54 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 23:54:38-04

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — Big Dog Ranch Rescue is pushing to increase adoptions this week after Hurricane Idalia.

The nonprofit, which has hundreds of dogs available for adoption, said it needs to make space for other dogs affected by the Category 3 Hurricane.

Robin Friedman, who helps run the group's 33-acre facility, said shelters constantly call the nonprofit to take dogs. She said they plan to take dogs from damaged shelters, but can take more if people adopt dogs.

Robin Friedman, who helps run the 33-acre Big Dog Ranch, said they plan to take dogs from damaged shelters, but can take more if people adopt the ones there. Aug. 30, 2023.
Robin Friedman, who helps run the 33-acre Big Dog Ranch, said they plan to take dogs from damaged shelters, but can take more if people adopt the ones there.

"Every time we get a dog adopted or we can get a dog into a foster home," Friedman said. "We make room to save another dog here."

She said the nonprofit was able to help four shelters during Hurricane Ian. But, right now the nonprofit says it’s saying no to house dogs almost every day.

"The toughest part, in general, is having to say 'no' for space," Friedman said. "That's the hardest thing for us to do because we are getting emails daily...with requests to take dogs that are on their last day."

The nonprofit is also collecting supplies, like dog food and water, for the areas affected by Idalia as well.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Idalia setting up for solid swell

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019

WATCH 2023 WPTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER SPECIAL

2023 WPTV First Alert Weather Special

2023 STORM NAMES

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

Ophelia

Phillipe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.