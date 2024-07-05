Hurricane Beryl bringing flooding rains and strong winds to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula

Beryl is slamming Cozumel and Cancun. It's weaker and now a Category 2 Hurricane.

Winds are currently at 110 mph. A storm surge of up to 6 feet and up to 10 inches of rain is expected around Cancun.

Beryl will work it's way across the Yucutan Peninsula Friday Afternoon and weaken even more as it moves on top of land.

It should emerge in the the Bay of Campeche as a Tropical Storm. Then it will sit on top of very warm waters.

It's forecast to redevelop into a Category 1 hurricane before making another landfall near Brownsville, Texas.

Behind Beryl, tropical wave Invest 96 is not expected to develop any further.