Hurricane Beryl bringing flooding rains and strong winds to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula

Friday morning the storm was at Category 2 strength
wptv
Posted at 5:17 AM, Jul 05, 2024

Beryl is slamming Cozumel and Cancun. It's weaker and now a Category 2 Hurricane.

Winds are currently at 110 mph. A storm surge of up to 6 feet and up to 10 inches of rain is expected around Cancun.

Beryl will work it's way across the Yucutan Peninsula Friday Afternoon and weaken even more as it moves on top of land.

It should emerge in the the Bay of Campeche as a Tropical Storm. Then it will sit on top of very warm waters.

It's forecast to redevelop into a Category 1 hurricane before making another landfall near Brownsville, Texas.

Behind Beryl, tropical wave Invest 96 is not expected to develop any further.

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.