American Legion members head to Fort Myers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Veterans are jumping into action and heading to Florida’s west coast as Hurricane Ian recovery efforts continue and help pours in from across the country.
Posted at 4:34 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 16:34:50-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.  — Veterans are jumping into action and heading to Florida’s west coast as Hurricane Ian recovery efforts continue and help pours in from across the country.

Cases of water, socks, condiments, paper plates, will be loaded on trailers at the National Guard Armory and taken by military veterans right into the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Nancy O’Connel changed her morning routine Tuesday to include a stop at the armory.

"It's everybody's needs,” she said. “And my heart goes out to the people that's lost."

American Legion members, once volunteering to protect this country, are now collecting these bare necessities and volunteering their service again.

Stan Brown made the trip to Fort Myers last weekend, helping a local American Legion crew cook 1,000 hamburgers and hot dogs.

"Anybody that needed a hot meal, they got it. We made sure the linemen were eating, police officers, fire fighters,” said Brown. “Anyone we found were very grateful. Some of them hadn't had a hot meal in three or four days."

Now, he'll do it again. Many dropping off supplies were just looking for a way to help.

"Hurricane supplies I didn't use, because we dodged another one," said one donor.

And having veterans handling everything, was good news to Tammy Bohmer of West Palm Beach.

"Oh, great, yeah, anybody that helps it takes a whole community,” she said. “Everybody pull together."

You can drop off donations at the National Guard parking lot at 2901 Tuxedo Ave. in West Palm Beach the rest of the week, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

