Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hurricane season kicks off with scattered showers and isolated storms

WPTV First Alert Morning Forecast - June 1, 2025
HRRR.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Welcome to day 1 of the 2025 Hurricane season.

it starts off on a wet note due to a stalled cool front over the area. This is tapping into our tropical moisture releasing morning showers and storms across South Florida.

SPC_Day 1.png

Heavy downpours, localized flooding and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats.

We are under a Level 1, marginal, threat for severe weather from 7 AM through 1 PM today.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The start of next week will be active too. Look for another around of scattered showers and potential of isolated storms on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday will start with more isolated showers and storms. High temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Storm activity will increase after 4 PM. The same threats will apply: heavy downpours, localized flooding, frequent lightning, and damaging wind gusts.

We will maintain an active pattern this week, which will keep high temperatures at bay. Highs remaining in the 80s.

AM_Rain Chances.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Watching tropics

James Wieland