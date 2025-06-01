Hurricane season kicks off with scattered showers and isolated storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Welcome to day 1 of the 2025 Hurricane season.

it starts off on a wet note due to a stalled cool front over the area. This is tapping into our tropical moisture releasing morning showers and storms across South Florida.

Heavy downpours, localized flooding and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats.

We are under a Level 1, marginal, threat for severe weather from 7 AM through 1 PM today.

The start of next week will be active too. Look for another around of scattered showers and potential of isolated storms on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday will start with more isolated showers and storms. High temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Storm activity will increase after 4 PM. The same threats will apply: heavy downpours, localized flooding, frequent lightning, and damaging wind gusts.

We will maintain an active pattern this week, which will keep high temperatures at bay. Highs remaining in the 80s.