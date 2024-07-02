Hurricane Beryl strengthens to category 5

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In the tropics: we continue to watch powerful hurricane Beryl. Beryl is a category 5 hurricane with winds right now of 165 mph. This is the strongest hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic basin this early in the season. Beryl will be pushing towards Jamaica over the next 24 to 36 hours. It's going to hug the southern side of the island. But at that point it should be weaker, as it interacts with some wind shear. It should drop to a category 2 by late Wednesday. After that Beryl is expected to push towards the Yucatan peninsula where eventually it will be downgraded to a tropical storm. Behind Beryl, there's another wave that we're watching. That one interacting with a lot of dry air so the chance that it does become a tropical cyclone or getting lower. Down to a 30% chance.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast