Humidity and storms return Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s at the coast and 60s inland under partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, highs in the mid 80s, partly sunny and some afternoon showers and storms possible moving west. Tonight, lows in the low-mid 70s with some overnight rainfall possible.

Tomorrow, highs in the mid 80s, some rain at the coast the morning, then scattered afternoon inland showers and storms possible.

For the weekend, warm and muggy with highs in the mid-upper 80s. A couple showers and storms possible, with slightly wetter conditions on Sunday.

Monday, highs in the mid 80s, scattered showers and storms across the area with a front moving in.

Tuesday, some morning rain then drying out for the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s and the humidity drops a touch.

Wednesday, highs in the low 80s, a little less humid with the passing front, but winds picking up. Only a few showers possible.

