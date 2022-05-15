Hot with afternoon storms likely

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hot and humid weather combined with a disturbance heading this way from the Gulf of Mexico will get us scattered showers and storms later today.

Some of the storms could be strong with hail, strong winds, and torrential downpours in spots.

Several hours of sunshine will boost our highs close to 90 degrees with the humidity making it feel 3-5 degrees hotter.

A repeat performance is expected tomorrow with a pool of cooler air aloft sitting on top of us combined with daytime heating leading to instability and another round of afternoon and evening storms.

Indications are that high pressure will build in by midweek with smaller rain chances and hot weather from Tuesday through Thursday before the rain /storm chance goes up again by the end of the week.

Sidenote... A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin Counties due to astronomically high tides caused by a full moon.

Minor flooding of canals, inlets, and the Intracoastal is possible as well as overtopping of docks from tonight through Tuesday night.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny, hot. Scattered storms later in the day, some strong. Highs: Near 90 Winds: SE 10

Tonight: Evening showers/storms, clearing. Lows: 70--75 Winds: Light

Tomorrow: Hot sunshine, afternoon/evening storms. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: ESE 10

