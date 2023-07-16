Hot with afternoon storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The summer heat continues across South Florida. A Heat Advisory runs from 11 AM till 7 PM for Palm Beach County.

Heat index from 105-100 degrees.

The winds are off-shore. As a result, the Gulf Coast sea breeze will march across the state and bring us late day storms.

While severe weather is not expected, any storm could produce flooding rain and winds in excess of 40 MPH.

Highs today will be in the lower to mid 90's.

The same pattern continues on Monday. Highs low 90's with late day storms.

Tuesday is a transition day as the winds start to shift to the southeast as the Bermuda High builds in.

Wednesday through Friday, the afternoon storms will march from east to west.

They will start along the Atlantic coast and march inland as the afternoon wears on.

In the Tropics:

Subtropical Storm Don continues to meander roughly 800 miles SE of the Canadian Maritimes.

The forecast calls for it to weaken to a Depression, then restrengthen to a Tropical Storm.

No threat to land.