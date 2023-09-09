Watch Now
Hot with a few afternoon storms for the weekend

Posted at 6:36 AM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 06:36:41-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Waking up to temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and low 70s inland. Highs today in the low 90s, feeling like the mid-upper 90s with some afternoon afternoon-evening showers and storms.

Tomorrow, a rinse and repeat forecast. Highs in the low 90s with some afternoon-evening storms. While we could see some lightning and heavy rain at times, not expecting a washout by any means.

Early next week, rain chances go up slightly with a little more moisture pushing into the area. Highs in the low 90s.

By the middle of next week, highs in the low 90s with a few showers and storms. Wave heights increasing with the threat for beach erosion.

